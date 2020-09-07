Nebraska police officer dies 2 weeks after he was shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska police officer who was shot two weeks ago while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge has died. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Luis “Mario” Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was shot while serving a warrant Aug. 26. He died on Monday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says sadness does not begin to describe the community’s sense of loss. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on Sept. 11. Ricketts says Herrera’s “service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”