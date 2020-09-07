New Glarus Brewery public areas to remain closed until next year

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- If you were still hoping for a chance to visit New Glarus Brewery's iconic biergarten yet this season, you'll need to make other plans.

The brewery posted on social media that its public spaces like the tasting room, biergarten and museum will remain closed until at least 2021 to keep its team members safe.

The public spaces originally closed in May at the outset of the pandemic.

The brewery, best known for its Spotted Cow ale, will continue operating, so it can distribute and sell its beer throughout the state.

All its employees are still being paid in full with benefits.