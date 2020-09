MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after someone broke into a home near the UW Arboretum early Monday morning.

Police say an SUV, along with a handbag and car keys were stolen from a home in the 1100 block of Tumalo Trail around 3:45 a.m.

The SUV was taken from the garage which the homeowner thought a garage door may have been left opened, according to police.

No other information has been provided by police.