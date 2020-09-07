 Skip to Content

Priest named to be bishop by pope resigns after abuse probe

New
10:39 am National news from the Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A priest recently tapped by Pope Francis to be made a bishop for a Minnesota diocese has resigned after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor surfaced before he could take up his post. The Vatican announced without details on Monday that Francis had accepted the resignation of the Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was named by the pope in June to head the Duluth diocese. Mulloy was supposed to be elevated to bishop’s rank in an Oct. 1 ceremony. Mulloy was serving as diocesan administrator in the Rapid City, South Dakota, diocese, which said it received the allegation last month. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

