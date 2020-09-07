Recall effort of Madison Mayor fails to gather needed signatures

MADISON (WKOW) -- The effort to recall Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway has failed to gather the required number of signatures to trigger an election.

The organization formed to gather the needed 36,204 signatures, Recall Satya 2020, admitted defeat in a statement sent to 27 News Monday.

"It was a great effort. We fought hard," the statement said. "The cards were severely stacked against us."

27 News first reported on the recall effort at the end of June as organizers were preparing to register their effort with the city clerk's office.

The petition listed six grievances as reasoning for the recall, including "Endangering Public Safety" and "Passed Expensive Wheel Tax Without Consent."

The latter is a reference to the $40 fee imposed on most common vehicles in the city of Madison during registration. The measure was approved by the Common Council during 2019's budget process.

The recall effort had until Sept. 6 to collect the signatures. Organizer Jon Rygiewicz did not respond to repeated inquiries as to how many signatures the effort collected. Just over 3,000 people follow the Recall Satya 2020 Facebook page.

However, Rygiewicz said the defeat did not represent the end, alluding to another recall effort in the coming months. "But the city council in the spring elections need our attention first," the statement said.

Rygiewicz said Forward Inc of Wisconsin, a new nonprofit organization formed out of the recall effort, would lead future "accountability" efforts.

"Forward Inc of Wisconsin will continue what we started here. And we will be back to recall [Rhodes-Conway] in the spring," he told 27 News in an exchange on Facebook.

"The fox of a Mayor won the battle but not the war," the statement concluded. "We are taking our city back, one step at a time."