Search for a bison after it attacked tourist in Poland

7:23 am National news from the Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Employees of a nature reserve in eastern Poland were searching for a male bison Monday after it injured a vacationer. Local police in Bialowieza said a 61-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries after he was attacked by the bison while taking a walk in the Bialowieza Forest. Head of the Bialowieza National Park, Michal Krzysiak said he later saw traces of a single large bison at the site, probably a male. Employees are looking for the animal in an effort to prevent similar such occurrences, as male bison are currently more aggressive than usual in the mating season.  

Associated Press

