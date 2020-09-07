Should you get tested for COVID after your family gathering?

(WKOW) -- Labor Day weekend is usually a time where we get together -- which this year, had to look a bit different to stay safe. But if you did see your family, and you did wear a mask and keep a distance, should you still get tested?

SSM Health Emergency Room Dr. Amanda Jackson says if you're worried after attending a large gathering but haven't for sure been with anyone who feels sick, the most important thing to do first is monitor your symptoms.

"I've noticed a lot of patients complaining about fatigue, cough, sore throat, runny nose," she said. "Loss of taste and smell are two unique symptoms of COVID."

UW Health's Dr. Nasia Safdar agrees, adding that if you get a COVID test too soon, you're at risk for a false negative.

"You have until 14 days of the gathering or wherever you went or that you think you might have been exposed to, to get COVID," she said. "So if you get a test on day 14, you can be reasonably sure things are okay. But before that, at any time, if it's a positive test, I guess it gives you the answer, but a negative test is not necessarily all that helpful."

But what about being near your family, friends or coworkers who weren't so careful this weekend?

Dr. Safdar says don't be alarmed -- and stick to what you know: masks and distance.

"And then, if Public Health does contact you to let you know that you may have been exposed to someone, really follow their directions down to the letter," she said.