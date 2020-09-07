Southern Africa’s hunger upsurge blamed on climate, COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Food Program said that an estimated 45 million people in southern Africa are food insecure, with the number of people without access to adequate affordable and nutritious food up 10% from last year. The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with climate change and the struggling economies of several countries, are the main causes of the food insecurity. Zimbabwe is the worst affected country, with its number of food insecure people expected to reach 8.6 million by the end of this year. World Food Program director in southern Africa, Lola Castro, said the region is particularly vulnerable to changing climate conditions.