State Street Brats in Madison closes temporarily

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Street Brats in Madison, a popular spot for UW-Madison students, announced on its Facebook page that it is closed temporarily.

The post reads, "to prioritize the safety of customers, employees and the community, we will be closed until further notice."

The pandemic and a summer of unrest have been hard on State Street businesses. Many were forced to temporarily close early on due to concerns over COVID-19, but have been allowed to partially reopen.

Then looting and vandalism over the summer following the killing by police in Minneapolis of George Floyd forced many businesses to close once again.

Recently, health officials have discouraged college students from going to bars or gathering in large numbers as COVID-19 cases on campus have risen just as school has gone back in session.