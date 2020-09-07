Today’s schedule: Pence in La Crosse, Harris in Milwaukee

WISCONSIN (WKOW) — The 2020 presidential race is entering its final phase. Democratic candidate for vice president Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence travel to Wisconsin, a sign of the state's growing importance.

WKOW will stream both candidates' visits on Facebook HERE.

Mike Pence:

10:45 a.m. Pence Arrival in La Crosse

Pence Arrival in La Crosse 11:30 a.m. Pence remarks at “A Stronger American Workforce,” Dairyland Power Cooperative, La Crosse

Kamala Harris

1:40 p.m. IBEW facility tour, Milwaukee

IBEW facility tour, Milwaukee 3:50 p.m. Roundtable discussion, Milwaukee

President Donald Trump planned an midday news conference from the White House.

Joe Biden is set to visit Pennsylvania for a virtual AFL-CIO town hall, and he's collecting a trio of Labor Day endorsements from organized labor.

Labor Day typically marks the unofficial start to the fall campaign as candidates accelerate their activity for the final sprint.

But Monday’s events are playing out this year against the backdrop of a pandemic that has upended campaigning, forcing much of the traditional activity online.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.