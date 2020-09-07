UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travelers as cases rise

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running. The U.K. recorded 2,948 new coronavirus cases Monday, down 40 from the previous day, which had been the highest number since May. The British government also unveiled more targeted quarantine arrangements. Anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands, including Crete, Mykonos and Santorini, will have to self-isolate for 14 days beginning Wednesday. The spike in U.K. cases follows big increases in Spain and France, both of whom have seen the number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized rising dramatically during the summer. Spain has seen about 8,800 new infections a day in the last few days.