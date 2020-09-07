US soldier hurt, 2 Somali soldiers dead in al-Shabab attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A U.S. soldier was wounded and two Somali soldiers were killed when an al-Shabab suicide bomber tried to pass a checkpoint and attack a military compound in southern Somalia but was stopped by U.S. and Somali forces. A U.S. Africa Command spokesman says the U.S. service member is in stable condition and receiving treatment for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. A Somali statement says the attack occurred Monday morning about 60 kilometers north of the port city of Kismayo. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab remains the most active and resilient extremist group in Africa.