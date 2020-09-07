Voter drive canceled following UW-Madison COVID-19 restrictions

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison City Clerk's Office has canceled all voter registration drives scheduled to take place on the UW-Madison campus over the next two weeks.

The announcement, made on the clerk's Twitter account Monday, came in direct response to the university's chancellor, Rebecca Blank, asking all students to limit in-person interactions.

In an open letter to students released Monday, Blank hinted at the idea of canceling in-person classes due to spiking COVID-19 cases among the student population.

Increases in cases on the UW-Madison campus have contributed to a county and statewide surge in new diagnoses.

Due to in-person interaction restrictions on the UW-Madison campus, we are canceling the voter registration drives we had scheduled on campus for the next 14 days. Stay healthy and safe, Badgers, so you can register and vote! #BadgersVote #MadisonVotes2020 pic.twitter.com/7ev6mFcHcA — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) September 7, 2020

Blank asked students to leave their residence for only the essentials like classes, work and food over the next fourteen days.

The clerk's cancellation of voter registration efforts comes one day before the office was to partner with the university on such a project.

According to a UW-Madison website dedicated to connecting students with voter resources, the drive was set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 11 campus locations.

The drive would run every weekday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m until Friday, Sept. 18.

The clerk's office did not immediately announce when or even if it would reschedule the voter drive.