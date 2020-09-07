W. Africa bloc presses Mali junta to hand power to civilians

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — West African leaders are warning Mali’s military junta it must designate civilian heads of state by next week or the country will face further sanctions from the regional bloc. The statement came Monday following another round of regional talks on how to pressure Mali’s coup leaders to begin the process of returning the country to democracy. Mutinous soldiers forced the president to resign on Aug. 18 but no agreement has been reached on a transitional civilian leader. West African leaders fear that protracted political chaos could further destabilize Mali, which has been battling an Islamic insurgency with international help since 2013.