16-year-old to be tried as adult in Shay Watson homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult for allegedly murdering another teen last year following a hearing Tuesday.

A Dane County judge ruled that an attorney for Myjee Sanders did not present sufficient reasoning to send the case to juvenile court. Sanders will be tried as an adult.

Sanders is charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery for allegedly killing 17-year-old Shay Watson.

Watson was found dead Aug. 25, 2019 at at a Fitchburg duplex he shared with his mother and brother.

Authorities previously said Watson was shot in the back of the head, after a drug deal gone wrong.

"During the struggle, a firearm was produced by [the suspect,]" Fitchburg Police Det. Matthew Wiza said at a court hearing in June. "He shot Shay Watson as he was returning to the access door to the residence."

Watson was a Verona High School student.

Sanders' attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Tuesday.