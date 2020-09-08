Assange told to stop interrupting witnesses at UK hearing

LONDON (AP) — A judge has told WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange his extradition hearing will continue without him if he continues to speak from the dock and interrupt witnesses. Vanessa Baraitser briefly adjourned Tuesday’s hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court after Assange interrupted defense witness Clive Stafford Smith, who was giving evidence. Assange’s outburst couldn’t be heard by journalists following proceedings by video link. Assange is fighting extradition to the U.S. to stand trial on spying charges. U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.