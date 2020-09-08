BACK TO SCHOOL: Dane County students start classes virtually

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Many students throughout the Dane County area are starting school virtually Tuesday.

In August, Public Health Madison and Dane County ordered all schools in Dane County to begin the school year with grades 3 through 12 virtually.

Madison Metropolitan School District hopes to return to in-person classes as soon as possible, but with a recent spike in coronavirus cases, it's unclear when that could be.

Earlier in the summer, district officials were aiming for an in-person learning return date of Nov. 3, but until cases trend downward, the district will decide each quarter on how classes will be delivered.

MMSD hopes to give families two to three weeks notice before making any changes.

