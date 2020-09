MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers have landed one of the top offensive line recruits in the nation as Nolan Rucci announced he plans to attend Wisconsin and join their 2021 recruiting class.

Rucci is listed at 6'8", 295 pounds. Rivals ranks him as the No. 29 prospect in the nation in his class.

The native of Lititz, Pennsylvania is the brother of Badgers tight end Hayden Rucci. Their father, Todd, played at Penn State and in the NFL.