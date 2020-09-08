Belarus activist resists authorities’ push to leave country

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A leading opposition activist in Belarus has been held on the border after she resisted the authorities’ attempt to force her to leave the country as part of a clampdown on protests against the re-election of the country’s authoritarian leader. Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with President Alexander Lukashenko on a transition of power, was detained Monday in the capital, Minsk, along with two other council members. Early Tuesday, they were driven to the Ukrainian border, where the Belarusian authorities told them to cross into Ukraine. Kolesnikova refused to obey and remained on the Belarusian side of the border in the custody of the Belarusian authorities. Two other council members crossed into Ukraine.