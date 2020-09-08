Belarus musician emerges as a key opposition activist

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A professional flute player with no political experience has emerged as a key opposition activist in Belarus. Maria Kolesnikova has appeared at protests of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after he was kept in power by an Aug. 9 election that his critics say was rigged. The 38-year-old Kolesnikova was the campaign manager for a Lukashenko opponent who was barred from the election. She later appeared at rallies for Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled under pressure to Lithuania after the vote. On Tuesday, authorities tried to deport Kolesnikova to Ukraine, but she thwarted that attempt by defiantly ripping up her passport as she was brought to the border. She is remains in custody in Belarus.