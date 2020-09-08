Bucks’ Antetokounmpo leads NBA’s All-Defensive team

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was the Defensive Player of the Year, so it should be no surprise that he was also the leading vote-getter for the league’s All-Defensive team. The Milwaukee Bucks forward appeared on 97 of the first-team ballots out of 100 cast by a global panel of sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league. Also on the first team: Lakers forward Anthony Davis, 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Celtics guard Marcus Smart. The second team selections were Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley, Bucks teammates Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe and Miami forward Bam Adebayo.