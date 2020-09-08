China launches initiative for global data security issues

HONG KONG (AP) — China has launched an initiative to address global data security issues, a countermove to the U.S. “clean network” program that is aimed at discouraging other countries from using Chinese technology. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi announced the initiative in Beijing on Tuesday at a seminar on global digital governance. He said mounting risks for cyber security threaten national security, public interests and personal rights. The move comes amid a deterioration in U.S.-China relations encompassing trade tensions and competition in telecommunications and artificial intelligence technologies, with the U.S. accusing Chinese technology companies of threatening American national security.