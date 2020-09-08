Cool, rainy weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - Northwest winds, cool, cloudy weather and rain persists.

Precipitation is due to a slow moving area of low pressure.

Rain chances continue through Wednesday, thunder may be possible at times. A decrease in activity will come later Wednesday night.

Chilly temperatures are expected tonight, values will dip into the 40s. Wednesday looks to bring another day of well-below average highs, with numbers topping out in the mid-50s.

High temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week. Eventually reaching the low 60s Thursday, mid-60s Friday and low 70s this weekend. Although, these temperatures are still below normal for this time of year.

Dry weather makes a comeback towards the end of the week. It doesn't last long though. Shower chances return for the weekend.