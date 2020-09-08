Coronavirus shutdown threatens Mexico’s storied dance halls

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Salon Los Angeles has been crowded every weekend since 1937 with couples twirling on the dance floor to mambo, chachacha, salsa and danzon. But the fabled Mexico City dance hall now has been shuttered for more than five months due to the coronavirus pandemic and its owners say they are in debt and may have to close and demolish it. Patrons wh sometimes show up in 1940s zoot suits say the loss to the city’s social and cultural life would be irreparable. For the moment, the salón is reduced to holding bake sales and crafts sales.