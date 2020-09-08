Dane County families get back into the swing of school at home

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- Families across Dane County are going back to school at home.

The first day of school for the Brusberg kids started off like any other, but the Brooklyn family's day ended up very different than this time last fall.

"It's been interesting so far today. Trying to make it special as much as we can. So we still did the morning pictures with them out in front of the house with their backpacks," said dad Mike Brusberg. "Tried to get them a special breakfast that they would like, to make it somewhat new and exciting and then jump right into a Google meet at 7:50, so away we go."

Greta and Henry started school online without a hitch, after parents Mike and Michelle learned a few things from last spring.

"They definitely need a dedicated space," Michelle Brusberg said. "We can't do it again at the kitchen table where we would set up in the morning after breakfast, work, take everything down, have lunch, put everything back up, work again and then clean everything up for dinner. So we definitely made sure, because we knew this is an indefinite thing, that we're going to need a dedicated space for them."

Dane County orders allow the youngest students to still go to class in person.

The Oregon School District has a plan that allows second grader Henry to go to school once a week for a few hours with a small group. The parents say it will be essential for his personality to be able to learn in person for a little bit. Greta, who is in fourth grade, will learn entirely from home.

It was disappointing for the kids to find out they wouldn't be able to see their friends regularly, but the family understands the challenging decisions that have to be made during the pandemic.

"Everyone has a loved one in some way, shape, or form impacted by the situation, so it's an unenviable decision for them to have to make and, no matter what you do you're always going to be wrong. But you'd like to say that they're being very conscientious of the kids' health, as well as the health of the teachers and administrators right now and that's all I can ask for them to do," Mike said. "Hopefully, when this is all over, a much better educational environment can resume again."

The family says they feel fortunate Mike is working from home and his job allows him the flexibility to help the kids with their work as needed.