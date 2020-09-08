Democrat McGrath assails McConnell’s leadership on virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath is laying the mounting toll of coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. at the feet of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Campaigning Tuesday in Kentucky, the retired Marine pilot said the country needs people in power who “take responsibility again.” McGrath said an improved federal response is needed in testing and contact tracing. While McGrath attacked his response to the pandemic, McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate will vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus-relief package. Despite trailing McConnell in the polls, McGrath’s blistering campaign fundraising pace continued in August. Her campaign said Tuesday that she raised $8.7 million last month.