Digital and drive-in, film festivals try to salvage a season

NEW YORK (AP) — This is normally the time of year when flashy premieres march down red carpets and proclamations of Oscar buzz circle the globe. This year, three of the four major fall film festivals are going forward despite the pandemic: Venice, Toronto and New York, but not Telluride. But the movies are a sliver of what they normally are. Most premieres in North America will be held digitally or at drive-ins. For a season predicated on badge-wearing throngs and marquee movies, it’s meant rethinking what a film festival is.