Doctors studying why obesity may be tied to serious COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Obesity seems to put people at higher risk for getting very sick if they’re infected with the coronavirus, and doctors are trying to figure out why. Excess weight already increases the likelihood of chronic health problems like diabetes that can make it more likely to get severely ill from the new coronavirus. But there’s evidence that obesity itself raises the risk of getting very sick. Scientists think the way obesity affects the immune system may be one reason. They also note that excess fat can make breathing more difficult, and COVID-19 can damage the lungs.