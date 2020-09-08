Eurozone economic slide during pandemic revised to 11.8%

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The EU’s official statistics agency has revised its growth figure for the second quarter. And it’s still not pretty. Eurostat said Tuesday that the economy shrank by 11.8% in the 19 countries that use the euro currency That is a bit less than the 12.1% plunge reported in the initial estimate from July 31. The second quarter lasting from April through June saw the worst of the lockdowns. Economists say things won’t reach pre-virus levels until 2022 at the earliest.