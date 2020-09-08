Fearing virus, parents in Spain rise against back to school

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The highly anticipated return to classrooms in Spain is becoming a nightmare for many families who face being charged with absenteeism if they don’t send their children to schools because they fear coronavirus contagion. Many parents see an inconsistency in authorities allowing up to 25 children in classrooms while they ban large gatherings with more than 10 people in response to surging infections. Over 8 million students in Spain are beginning the academic year this week or next. More than half a million people have contracted the virus in Spain and at least 29,500 have died with it. The country currently has the highest rate of contagion in western Europe.