Girl, 8, among 10 dead in Chicago’s holiday weekend gunfire

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl shot in the back was among 10 people killed in gunfire over the Labor Day weekend in Chicago, marking the latest deadly weekend in the nation’s third-largest city. More than 50 people were shot from Friday until just before midnight Tuesday. But the holiday weekend’s shooting death and injury counts weren’t as high as recent holiday weekends. Police attribute the recent drop to tactics put in place in July, which includes deploying more officers to higher crime areas. Data compiled by the Chicago Sun-Times shows that six children 10 or younger have been killed in the city since late June.