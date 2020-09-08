Greece: Migrants flee burning camp during lockdown

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos say a large number of migrants fled a camp under COVID-19 lockdown early Wednesday after multiple fires broke out around the site.The fires broke out overnight, police and Fire Service officials on the island told the Associated Press, adding that the cause of the blazes remained unclear. They did not confirm local news reports that the fires had been set deliberately in protest at the lockdown measures but said firefighters had “met resistance” from some camp residents. There were no immediate reports of injuries.