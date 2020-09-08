Green Bay man convicted in January 2018 death of infant son

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay man has been convicted in the death of his infant son. WLUK-TV reports that 33-year-old Jeremiah Thomas pleaded no contest Tuesday to a reduced charge of reckless homicide. He faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. Thomas was scheduled to start trial Friday on a charge of intentional homicide. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 23. Police say rescue crews found the 23-day-old child unresponsive in the man’s west-side apartment in January 2018. The child suffered skull fractures, broken ribs and broken legs.