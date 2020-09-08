Group of UW-Madison students face ‘disciplinary action’ after video of gathering surfaces on social media

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of UW-Madison students is facing disciplinary action after an Instagram video from a Barstool Sports affiliate "badgerbarstool" shows a group in direct violation of the university's rules and polices related to COVID-19. The group of students appears to be gathering in a narrow hallway.

A university spokesperson tells 27 News that officials believe the gathering did not take place in a campus residence hall.

The university is now working to identify the students involved and will be pursuing the appropriate disciplinary action.

This comes a day after UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank sent a letter to undergraduate students Monday calling on them to restrict their in-person interactions to "essential activities" only.

Public Health Madison & Dane County reported Tuesday that Dane County has added 901 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. At least 71 percent of people who have tested positive for the virus are UW students or staff.