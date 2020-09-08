 Skip to Content

Group of UW-Madison students face ‘disciplinary action’ after video of gathering surfaces on social media

7:20 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories
bascom hall
WKOW photo
Bascom Hall on the UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of UW-Madison students is facing disciplinary action after an Instagram video from a Barstool Sports affiliate "badgerbarstool" shows a group in direct violation of the university's rules and polices related to COVID-19. The group of students appears to be gathering in a narrow hallway.

A university spokesperson tells 27 News that officials believe the gathering did not take place in a campus residence hall.

The university is now working to identify the students involved and will be pursuing the appropriate disciplinary action.

This comes a day after UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank sent a letter to undergraduate students Monday calling on them to restrict their in-person interactions to "essential activities" only.

Public Health Madison & Dane County reported Tuesday that Dane County has added 901 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. At least 71 percent of people who have tested positive for the virus are UW students or staff.

Matthew Cash

Senior Executive Producer

Related Articles

Skip to content