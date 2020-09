LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKOW) -- The Miami Heat eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat beat the Bucks 103-94 to win the series 4-1.

The Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was sidelined with an ankle injury. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 23 points. Donte DiVincenzo added 17.

The Heat were led by Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. They each scored 17.