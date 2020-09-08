Hopes muted as EU and UK talk again about post-Brexit ties

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s chief negotiator in post-Brexit trade talks called for “more realism” from the European Union ahead of the start Tuesday of another round of discussions between the two sides. With expectations of a breakthrough in the talks diminishing, there are concerns that they could collapse in the coming weeks. Though the U.K. left the bloc on Jan. 31, it is in a transition period that effectively sees it abide by EU rules until the end of this year. The two sides have been negotiating future trade ties over the past few months but progress has been minimal. David Frost, the British government’s chief negotiator, said the two sides “can no longer afford to go over well-trodden ground.”