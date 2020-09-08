House lawmakers ask for probe into Russian poisoning case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key members of Congress are calling for the Trump administration to investigate the poisoning of a Russian opposition leader. The top Democrat and the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee asked President Donald Trump to examine whether chemical weapons were used by Russia against Alexei Navalny. The committee leaders said they are “deeply concerned” by reports that Navalny was poisoned in August with a chemical nerve agent. They called for a formal U.S. investigation into whether Russia violated international law or used a lethal weapon against one of its own nationals.