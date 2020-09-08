JPMorgan: some customers, employees misused COVID programs

NEW YORK (AP) — JP Morgan Chase is saying that a number of its employees and customers may have abused the Paycheck Protection Program and other coronavirus stimulus programs. The New York bank says it is working with law enforcement in some cases. A memo sent to bank employees did not state how many employees may have unethically misused these programs, or what exactly they did. The bank declined to comment beyond the memo. The program was designed to give small businesses forgivable loans that were to be used to cover payroll and other basic operating costs as the nation shut down the combat the spread of the virus.