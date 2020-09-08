Lupita Nyong’o says Chadwick Boseman’s ‘power lives on’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lupita Nyong’o has written a stirring tribute to her late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, calling him a man whose power will ”reverberate for generations.” Nyong’o says in a message posted to her social media accounts Tuesday that Boseman’s death 11 days ago from colon cancer “is a punch to my gut every morning.” Nyong’o says she was struck by his “quiet, powerful presence” and an energy that seemed immortal. She says Boseman “cared so much about humanity, about Black people, about his people,” and that “his power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come.”