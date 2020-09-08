 Skip to Content

Mexico diverted money from development to contain migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been under pressure from the United States to reduce migration, and its governm,ent has diverted money from a fund intended to spur regional development to instead renovate immigration detention centers and bus migrants away from the U.S.-Mexico border. Information obtained by The Associated Press through public records requests shows the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador designated more than $4 million from the Mexico Fund to immigration purposes. Experts say it’s an illustration of López Obrador’s reorientation toward containing immigration under continuous pressure from the United States.

Associated Press

