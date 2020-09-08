‘Mighty mice’ stay musclebound in space, boon for astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists who sent bulked-up, mutant “mighty mice” to the International Space Station say the animals held onto their muscle during the monthlong flight. That’s promising news for future astronauts traveling to Mars, as well as for people on Earth. The research team sent 40 mice to the space station in December. They reported Monday that the regular mice lost considerable muscle and bone mass in weightlessness, as expected. But the eight genetically engineered “mighty mice” launched with double the muscle maintained their bulk. And eight normal mice that received “mighty mouse” treatment in space returned in January with dramatically bigger muscles.