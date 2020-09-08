MPD: Man robs east side convenience store armed with 12-inch knife

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man armed with a knife entered an east side convenience store and took money.

Authorities said it happened at about 10 p.m. Monday at Casey's General Store in the 3600 block of Cross Hill Drive.

The suspect entered the store wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, dark mask and a neon green beanie style hat.

He was armed with a 12-inch knife and demanded money. The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.

Madison police searched for the man with a K-9 unit, but they were unable to find him.

Video evidence is being used to further the investigation.