New this week: ‘Cuties,’ ‘Unpregnant’ and fresh ‘Jeopardy!’

This week’s new entertainment releases includes the return of “Jeopardy!” with Alex Trebek at the helm of a COVID-19-conscious season and Netflix’s “Cuties,” a poignant coming-of-age drama about an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant living in Paris. A time in 1968 when Harry Belafonte took over hosting duties from Johnny Carson for a week of “The Tonight Show” is the subject of a Peacock documentary airing Thursday called “The Sit-In.” There’s also new music from The Flaming Lips and Janelle Monae. And over at HBO Max is the film “Unpregnant,” about a teenager seeking an abortion who has to cross more than a few state lines to get one.