No criminal liability for Monona officers in drowning death

MONONA (WKOW) -- The Dane County District attorney says there's no criminal liability for Monona police officers after a man's drowning death this summer.

In late June, officers tried to make contact with Rodney Freeman Junior, but he drove away, crashed and ran off.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne says there's no evidence that officers had any contact with Freeman between that time and when Freeman's body was found in a lagoon.

Medical examiners determined Freeman drowned.