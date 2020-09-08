Nonprofit honors Dane County deputy who died from COVID-19

ATLANTA (WKOW) -- Point 27, a nonprofit based in Atlanta, recently honored fallen Dane County Deputy Sheriff Rick Treadwell who died Aug. 22, after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.

The group honored the fallen Wisconsin deputy by sending gifts of Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog tags to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the group.

For Treadwell’s family members, Point 27 sent gifts of Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces. The necklaces were inscribed, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Since 2018, with the help of a growing number of state outreach coordinators, Point 27 has honored all law enforcement officers in America who die from all causes suffered in the line of duty.