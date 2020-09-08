Number of COVID-19 tests on UW Madison campus down significantly on Labor Day

(CLICK FOR MORE DATA AND CHARTS)

MADISON (WKOW) -- A relatively small number of UW-Madison students were tested for COVID-19 on Labor Day, but the percentage of those tests that were positive saw a significant jump.

Just 93 student test results were reported yesterday from on-campus testing compared to a daily average last week of 1,146, according to the daily update from the UW-Madison Smart Restart dashboard.

Among these, 21 student test results were positive. This includes 11 for students living in residence halls and 10 for students who live off campus.

The positive test rate among students for today’s on-campus testing results is 22.5 percent. The 7-day average is 5.7 percent.