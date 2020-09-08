One dead in Monday motorcycle crash in Adams County

EASTON TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- A 48-year-old Adams man is dead following a motorcycle crash about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Robert McMahon was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway E and 11th Avenue. in the township of Easton.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, McMahon was traveling west on Highway E when he failed to slow down and negotiate the curve at 11th Avenue.

The motorcycle exited the roadway, before crossing Dyke Drive and striking a cement pillar and fence. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, the sheriff said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance, Adams County Fire District, Lifelink and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information is being released by the sheriff's office at this time.