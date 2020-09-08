Pakistani official who went missing last week returns home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani government official who went missing from the capital last week says he has safely returned home. Sajid Gondal is a senior official at the country’s financial regulatory body and he took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his return. He did not share any details. Gondal went missing last week while driving home from work and his car was later found parked on a roadside. It was unclear who held him for five days, but his family and friends had speculated he was in the custody of some Pakistani intelligence agency. He was freed after his relatives rallied in Islamabad amid growing pressure on social media for Gondal’s release.