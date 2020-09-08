Police: Fitchburg convenience store robbed at gunpoint

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Fitchburg are investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 4:45 a.m. officers responded to the Kelley Williamson Mobil on Fish Hatchery Road for a holdup alarm.

A suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money, according to police. The clerk gave the suspect "an undisclosed amount of money," and the suspect ran off.

Police were unable to find the suspect, despite utilizing a K9 unit.

No one was hurt, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.