Police investigate armed robbery at Janesville convenience store

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville are investigating after an armed robbery at a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Police say just before 2:40 a.m. officers were called to the Lion's Quick Mart on Milton Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

An employee reported to officers that the suspect showed a gun and stole "an undisclosed amount" of money and cigarettes, according to police.

The suspect ran off before officers arrived, according to police. He was last seen walking west on Holiday Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100 or provide a tip through the tip line which can be located on the City of Janesville website. Callers can remain anonymous and may be subject to a reward.